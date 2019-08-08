

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A 20-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges after police allege he was caught going more than 200 kilometres an hour on Highway 403.

In a tweet sent out early Thursday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver was travelling 228 km/h in his Audi S4 when he was stopped by police on the 400-series highway in Mississauga.

The 20-year-old’s vehicle was impounded and his licence was suspended for seven days.