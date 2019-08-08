Audi driver caught going more than 200km/h on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga
Police say a 20-year-old man was caught driving more than 200km/h on Highway 403 in Mississauga. (Twitter/ OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt)
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 7:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 7:34AM EDT
A 20-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges after police allege he was caught going more than 200 kilometres an hour on Highway 403.
In a tweet sent out early Thursday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver was travelling 228 km/h in his Audi S4 when he was stopped by police on the 400-series highway in Mississauga.
The 20-year-old’s vehicle was impounded and his licence was suspended for seven days.
20 year old Male from #Mississauga stopped and charged after doing 228km/h on #Hwy403 in Mississauga. Audi S4 impounded for 7 days and licence suspended for 7 days. - RV#SlowDown#TooFast#NoExcuse#7DayImpound#7DayLicenceSuspension pic.twitter.com/CZq9VL9Kin— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 8, 2019