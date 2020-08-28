

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An Aurora resident has tested positive for the West Nile virus, making them the first person from York Region to contract the infection this year.

In a news release on Friday, York Region Public Health said the individual has since recovered from the virus.

“The risk of exposure to West Nile virus can be reduced by taking a few simple steps,” Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

“Remember to use insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin, wear protective clothing when outdoors, and remove standing water around your home in places such as flower pots, bird baths and containers.”

The virus is passed to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms, including fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headaches and a sudden sensitivity to light, usually develop between two and 14 days.

Public health set traps across the region to capture and test mosquitoes. As of Aug. 13, mosquitoes from six traps have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials also reduced mosquito populations by using provincially and federally approved pesticides.

York Region only reported one human case of the virus in 2019.