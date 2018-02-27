

The Canadian Press





An Australian man has been charged after police allege he exploited a nine-year-old Canadian girl online.

Police in Sydney, Australia, said they began investigating the man in November 2017 thanks to a tip from the RCMP.

Police alleged the man had been communicating online with a woman in Canada and engaging in "sexually explicit conversations" about her nine-year-old daughter.

They alleged the man requested photos of the girl and engaged in an "explicit video call" with her.

Police said a 42-year-old man from a suburb of Sydney was arrested earlier this month.

"Shortly after the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a nearby home unit, where investigators seized laptops, mobile phones, electronic storage devices, and an extendable baton," police said in a statement.

The man, who was not named by police, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges of "using a carriage service for child pornography, using a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under 16 years, and possess prohibited weapon."

Australian police did not say whether the girl's mother was facing any charges in Canada, and RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.