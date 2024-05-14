Two auto theft suspects in Hamilton may have thought they’d made a clean getaway but were caught at a local car wash.

Officers from Hamilton Police Service said that on May 5 they saw a male driving a stolen vehicle near Campbell and Grosvenor avenues. He was transporting a female passenger, they said.

Police said that the driver then pulled into a self-serve car wash near Main and Prospect streets, exited the vehicle and began to wash it, while the female remained inside.

Officers approached the vehicle and arrested both suspects without incident.

A subsequent search of a black cross-body satchel on the male suspect allegedly yielded 42.15 grams of meth, 11.37 grams of fentanyl, 27 Dilaudid (hydromorphone) pills, and $610 in Canadian currency in various denominations.

The female suspect was also allegedly found to be in possession of a small quantity of fentanyl, 33.09 grams of cocaine, six clonazepam pills, and $660 in Canadian currency, also in various denominations.

Police said that two throwing knives were also seized following a search of the vehicle.

Kyle Hunt, 34, of Hamilton, has been charged with one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited, possession for the purpose schedule I – fentanyl, possession for the purpose schedule I – methamphetamine, possession for the purpose schedule I – Dilaudid, and proceeds of crime under $5,000, possess prohibited weapon, and four counts of fail to comply probation.

Olivia Putignano, 32, also of Hamilton, has been charged with occupant of motor vehicle without consent, possession for the purpose schedule I – cocaine, possession for the purpose schedule I – fentanyl, possession for the purpose schedule I – clonazepam, proceeds of crime under $5,000, and possession over $5,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.