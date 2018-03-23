

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two of the three members of the same family who were killed in their Ajax home earlier this month were stabbed and the third victim was strangled to death, according to autopsy results released by Durham police.

Krassimira (Krissy) Pejcinovski, 39, and her son Roy, 15, were found dead in their home on Hilling Drive in Ajax on Mar. 14. Her 13-year-old daughter Venallia (Vanna) was found by police in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

On Friday, Durham Regional Police said that autopsies conducted on the victims’ bodies last week indicated two of them died from “sharp force trauma,” and the third victim died of asphyxiation.

Investigators did not specify which of the victims sustained which injury.

A suspect identified as 29-year-old Cory Fenn is charged with second degree murder in their deaths.

According to friends of the victim, Fenn reportedly once had a romantic relationship with Krissy Pejcinovski.

Pejcinovski is survived by her eldest daughter, Victoria, who was at a driver’s ed session away from home when the violence broke out.

Visitation for the three victims begins Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Centre on Overlea Boulevard in Toronto.

A service will be held the next day at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thorncliffe Park Drive at 11 a.m.

Suspect’s injuries came after scuffle during arrest

Police also disclosed Friday that Fenn sustained “facial injuries” in the course of his arrest on March 14, in the Oshawa area.

Investigators said “there was an altercation with members of the Tactical Support Unit” at the time of his arrest but the incident did not justify calling in the province’s police watchdog agency, the Special Investigations Unit.

“The SIU was consulted, but the injuries did not meet their threshold for investigation,” police said in a news release issued Friday morning.

The SIU’s involvement is mandated each time a civilian is seriously injured or dies while in the presence of police.

Durham police said a tactical unit officer was also injured in the course of apprehending Fenn.

Investigators said they are still looking to speak with people who had contact with the victims or the accused in the days leading up to March 14 incident.