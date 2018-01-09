

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Avenue Road has been shut down north of Eglinton Avenue after a dump truck collided with a hydro pole.

The collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m. and knocked down hydro wires in the area.

The roadway is closed in both directions between Willowbank Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported.

It is not known when the area will reopen but Toronto Hydro said crews will be on scene making repairs for most of the day.