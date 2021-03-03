

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the housing market remained on fire in February with the average price surpassing $1 million for the first time.

The real estate board says February home sales reached 10,970, a 52.5 per cent jump from the 7,193 homes sold in the same month last year.

The average selling price was up by 14.9 per cent to $1,045,488, an increase from $910,142 in 2020 as price changes were higher in the 905 area code than in 416.

Condominiums led the sales volume, increasing 64.3 per cent but average prices dropped 3.7 per cent to $642,346. Townhouse sales climbed 62.5 per cent and prices increased 17.3 per cent to $858,025.

Semi-detached sales increased 53.1 per cent and prices grew 20.3 per cent to $1,050,820. Detached sales increased 43.8 per cent to 4,943 and prices rose 23.1 per cent to $1,371,791.

“It's clear that the historic demand for housing experienced in the second half of last year has carried forward into the first quarter of this year with some similar themes, including the continued popularity of suburban low-rise properties,” said TRREB president Lisa Patel.

The number of new listings surged 44.6 per cent but active listings were down one per cent to 8,727.

“It's also evident that the supply of listings is not keeping up with demand, which could present an even larger problem once population growth picks up following widespread vaccinations later this year and into 2022.”