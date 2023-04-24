Reports of an armed person in Oshawa have prompted police to issue a warning for people to avoid the area.

Durham police tweeted at 1 p.m. they were responding to reports of an armed person in the First Street and Simcoe Avenue area.

"Please avoid the area," police said in a tweet.

Shortly after, police said in a tweet the incident was isolated to a home in the area and there was no immediate danger to the public.

