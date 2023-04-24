'Avoid the area': Reports of armed person in Oshawa prompt police warning
Police asked people to avoid the First Street and Simcoe Avenue area after reports of an armed person. (CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, April 24, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2023 2:40PM EDT
Reports of an armed person in Oshawa have prompted police to issue a warning for people to avoid the area.
Durham police tweeted at 1 p.m. they were responding to reports of an armed person in the First Street and Simcoe Avenue area.
"Please avoid the area," police said in a tweet.
Shortly after, police said in a tweet the incident was isolated to a home in the area and there was no immediate danger to the public.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.