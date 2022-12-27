

The cousin of one of the victims of the Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia says the new arrival from Punjab, India, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Kalwinder Singh says 41-year-old Karanjot Singh Sodhi was the father of a six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in India.

He says Sodhi came to Canada about three months ago and was a long-haul trucker who was taking the bus to meet up with family for the holidays.

Police suspect icy roads were the cause of the bus crash that left four people dead and dozens of others injured east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit.

Officials have not released the names of those who died.

Singh, who is also a long-haul truck driver, says the stretch near the site of the crash along the Okanagan Connector is treacherous and one of the worst he's experienced in North America.

