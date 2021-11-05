

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A British Columbia Supreme Court judge is expected to announce a decision today in the battle over control of the board of Rogers Communications Inc.

Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick must rule on whether a newly constituted board under the leadership of Edward Rogers is legitimate after he removed and replaced five directors, while three of his family members maintain the decision should have involved a vote by shareholders.

Ken McEwan, a lawyer for Edward Rogers , argued in court this week his client used his authority as chair of the trust that has 97.5 per cent of the voting rights.

He told a hearing on Monday that Edward Rogers also had that power under a unique corporate law in B.C., where the Toronto-based company is incorporated.

But a lawyer representing Rogers ' mother and two sisters argued the independent decision went against the company's governance practices and the wishes of deceased patriarch Ted Rogers .

The spat between two factions of the Rogers family empire has spilled from the boardroom to social media and into a courtroom amid the company's plans to buy rival Shaw Communications Inc. for $26 billion pending regulatory approval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.