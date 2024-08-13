

The Canadian Press





A British Columbia man is facing almost two dozen charges over allegations of online sexual extortion that police say stem from reports by several victims in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario.

A statement from RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., says they began an investigation in December 2022 after 19-year-old Anwer Jelassi was identified as the suspect.

It says the victims had come forward to report they were being extorted after sharing explicit images with someone they met on social media platforms.

The Mounties say the suspect then allegedly demanded money under threat of sending those images to the victim's social networks.

They say the majority of the 23 charges against Jelassi relate to victims between the ages of 15 and 18.

The charges include nine counts of extortion, and one count each of telecommunication to lure a child under 16, making or publishing child pornography and publishing intimate images without consent.

Police say Jelassi is subject to court-ordered conditions including bans on contacting any of the victims or anyone under the age of 16.

He's also prohibited from accessing social networking or dating sites, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Bumble and Tinder.

Anyone with information indicating Jelassi is breaching those conditions is asked to contact RCMP.

Cpl. Max Gagné with Burnaby RCMP's child abuse and sexual offences unit issued a statement commending the victims for reporting the extortion to police.

"Their bravery in stepping forward and telling someone has allowed us to advance this investigation, which has now resulted in criminal charges," he says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.