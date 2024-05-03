

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - Three men have been arrested and charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker says Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh and Kamalpreet Singh, all men in their 20s, were arrested today in Edmonton.

Mooker says all three are Indian nationals and have been living as non-permanent residents in Canada for the last three to five years.

The men are expected to be transported to B.C. by Monday to face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul says in addition to the murder case, there are separate investigations looking into possible connections to the Government of India.

Nijjar was shot and killed last June as he left the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons in September that there was credible intelligence linking the killing to the Indian government, touching off a diplomatic row that resulted in India suspending the issuing of visas to Canadians for two months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.