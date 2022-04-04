

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home isolating until his symptoms end.

He made the announcement of his illness on Monday on his verified Twitter account.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated,” said Horgan. “I'm following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve.”

Horgan, who underwent radiation treatment for throat cancer late last year, returned to the legislature for the start of the spring session in February where he was participating in question periods and news events.

The premier was at the legislature last Wednesday when he took part in the government's introduction of a plan to implement goals for its law on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said he spoke with Horgan at length Monday where they discussed the premier's health and other issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“He made it clear (his symptoms) were mild, that he was very appreciative and understanding of the fact that his three doses of COVID-19 vaccine makes a real difference for him in his outcomes at this point,” Dix said.

Dix said they spoke for about 45 minutes.

B.C. residents can expect an announcement Tuesday about whether the province will start to offer people a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, Dix said.

Last week, he said the Health Ministry was considering the potential of providing a fourth dose or second booster shot to people who are considered clinically vulnerable.

Dix said he expected he and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will “have a lot to say on quite a few issues.”

The minister encouraged people who have yet to receive their first booster dose to do so immediately.

“The more the better,” Dix said. “I want to encourage anybody who hasn't got their third dose to get their third dose. We'll talk about four doses tomorrow.”

There were 321 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, up from 274 on Friday, with 36 in intensive care, the Health Ministry reported.

It said an update on the COVID-19 death toll in B.C. would be provided on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.