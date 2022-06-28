

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he'll resign as leader in the fall after the New Democrats hold a leadership convention.

He says his health is good, but his energy flags as the days go by.

Horgan announced last November that he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

He was also diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s.

The premier told a news conference that his job has been the thrill of his life and, though he is now free of cancer after 35 radiation treatments, he will not seek re-election.

Horgan says he's not able to make another six-year commitment to the job.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.