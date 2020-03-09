

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- British Columbia health officials say a man has died of the new coronavirus at a seniors care home in North Vancouver.

The death at Lynn Valley Care Centre is believed to be the first COVID-19 death in Canada.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on the weekend that two elderly residents of the facility had been diagnosed with the virus.

Henry says the diagnoses followed an earlier diagnosis of a worker at the care home, making the cases especially concerning as examples of community transmission.

The two health officials described the situation at the care centre as an "outbreak."

There are now 32 cases of the new coronavirus in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2020.