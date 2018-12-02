

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they believe a two-month-old boy is inside a vehicle stolen from the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood.

Police say the child's mother was at a plaza in the area of Islington and Steeles avenues when the vehicle, identified by police as a a brown 2005 Toyota Sienna, was taken.

The vehicle’s licence plate number is CHMH 685, according to investigators, and it was last seen heading northbound.

Police are urging people who spot the stolen vehicle not to follow it but to call 911 immediately.

Officers are currently searching the area and speaking to witnesses.