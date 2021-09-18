Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 31-year-old man after a baby was found dead in Wellesley Township Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to a residence on Powell Road at around 9 a.m. for a disturbance.

“Upon arrival, officers located a one-year-old child deceased,” police said.

The cause of death has not been released by police.

The victim’s father was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police said they are not looking for additional suspects.