Baby found dead in Wellesley Township; father charged with first-degree murder
Published Saturday, September 18, 2021 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 18, 2021 5:05PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 31-year-old man after a baby was found dead in Wellesley Township Saturday morning.
Police said officers were called to a residence on Powell Road at around 9 a.m. for a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, officers located a one-year-old child deceased,” police said.
The cause of death has not been released by police.
The victim’s father was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police said they are not looking for additional suspects.