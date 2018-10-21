

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An infant has died in hospital after being injured in an alleged assault last week and police say they are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Pharmacy Avenue at around 10:51 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Officers arrived to find paramedics treating a baby girl with obvious signs of trauma. Police said the baby was three months old.

The infant was rushed to hospital where she was placed on life support.

The baby succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Sunday, police said in a news release.

An autopsy is set to be conducted Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

Matthew Bouffard, 29, of Toronto was arrested on Oct. 18. He has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the case.

Police say the charges will be re-evaluated pending the outcome of the autopsy results.