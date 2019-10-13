

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 20-month-old baby and two women were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the baby boy in a stroller and two women suffering from injuries.

Paramedics said the baby was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The two women were also taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto police Inst. Mandeep Mann said that they know there is more than one person in the vehicle.

“What we know thus far is that a silver SUV/ Crossover was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere Road," said Mann. "As it crossed the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue it struck two adults and a 20-month-old baby as they were standing on the south curb."

Mann said that one of the women is believed to be the mother of the child.

An occupant of the vehicle reportedly assessed the scene before fleeing on foot, police said. He was last seen going southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.

Investigators have released a photograph of who they believe to be a passenger in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was last seen westbound on Ellesmere Road, police said. Investigators say they are looking for a white male with a beard driving a Grey Dodge Journey.

Police said there may be some sort of front-end damage on the vehicle.

Mann said that police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but that officers are treating the incident “very, very seriously.”

“We will identify who that driver was. We will identify who that occupant was that came out of the vehicle,” Mann said. “My message to those individuals, both of them and anyone else who was in that vehicle, is to please retain counsel and turn yourselves in to Traffic Services.”

There is a full closure at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road for a police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with security video or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.