

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 20-month-old baby is in life-threatening condition and has been rushed to hospital after being struck while standing on a sidewalk in a hit-and-run in Scarborough.

Two women were also hit and were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, however they are stable.

Police say the three pedestrians were struck near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy at around 11 a.m.

Const. Alex Li said there may be some sort of damage on the vehicle, probably on the front end of the car. Investigators say they are unsure how hard the impact was.

At the scene, Toronto police Inst. Mandeep Mann said that they know there is more than one person in the suspect car.

“Silver SUV/ Crossover was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere Road, as it crossed the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue it struck two adults and a 20-month-old baby as they were standing on the south curb,” said Mann.

Police then believe an occupant of the suspect vehicle assess the scene, and then flees on foot going southbound down Pharmacy Avenue. Then they believe the suspect vehicle went westbound on Ellesmere Road.

The driver involved in the collision fled the scene, police said. Investigators say they are looking for a white male with a beard driving a Grey Dodge Journey.

Investigators have released a photograph of who they believe to be a passenger in the vehicle.

There is a full closure at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road for a police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with security video or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.