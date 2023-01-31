York Regional Police are investigating after a baby was located at a hotel in Markham with critical injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call on 8900 Woodbine Avenue, north of Highway 7, just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a two-month-old baby with critical injuries, police said.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, police said, and is receiving critical care.

Meanwhile, officers have taken a man into custody. It is unclear what his relationship is with the baby.

Police said there is no threat to public safety, but residents should expect to see increased presence due to the investigation.

More to come...