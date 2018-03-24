Baby rushed to hospital in critical condition following near-drowning in Mississauga
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 6:58PM EDT
A one-year-old child was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a near-drowning in Mississauga late Saturday afternoon.
It happened at a building on Strathaven Drive, which is in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue.
Police say that the initial call was for a possible drowning. They say that the incident involved either a bathtub or a sink.
The child was taken to a local hospital, according to paramedics.