An obstetrician at a Cambridge, Ont. hospital said he received quite a “shock” on Monday when he delivered Sonny Ayres, a healthy, chubby newborn weighing 14 pounds eight ounces.

Ayres, who was delivered via caesarean section, is the biggest baby born at Cambridge Memorial Hospital since 2010, the year the hospital started keeping track of that data.

“The shock when the baby came out. Just chubby and chunky and he went on the weighing scale and yeah, it was quite a large baby,” Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe told CTV News Kitchener earlier this week.

His mother, Britteney Ayres, said she knew he was going to be a large baby but was surprised when she saw his actual weight.

“He was born 14.5 pounds and I didn’t think I would ever be saying that out loud,” she told CTV News Kitchener. “We were very surprised at how big Sonny was.”

The average baby weighs about seven pounds at birth, about half of Sonny’s weight.

The baby, who is the youngest of five children, is only slightly heavier than his older sibling who was born at the hospital a couple of years ago.

“She had had a baby who was 13 pounds 14 ounces maybe two years ago so it was around the same size with the previous baby,” Ahimbisibwe said.

Chance Ayres, Sonny’s father, described the newborn as “a little more stout” than his older siblings were at birth.

“He is big around. A lot of our other children were long,” he told CTV News Kitchener.

He confirmed that Sonny is the last child the couple plans to welcome to the family.

“This is the end,” he said with a laugh. “Five is enough.”

