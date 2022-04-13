

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press





Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King's bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected stop after only a few hours Wednesday.

The Ontario Superior Court was hearing evidence about whether or not to release King on bail after his lawyer requested a review of the court's initial decision to keep him in jail until his trial.

The details of these latest proceedings are subject to a publication ban and cannot be shared outside of court.

The court also banned any publication about the reason for the sudden adjournment, at least until court resumes on Thursday.

King was a key figure in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government that swarmed Ottawa's downtown with large trucks, blocking streets and blaring loud horns at all hours.

He faces 10 charges related to his involvement, including mischief, intimidation, obstructing police and disobeying a court order.

King was denied bail on Feb. 25.

On Wednesday, he appeared freshly shaved, in jeans, a grey flannel shirt and tan vest with his hair in a neat braid.

The hearing was initially expected to last two days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.