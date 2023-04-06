Ana Bailao has plans for Ontario’s Place future redevelopment, but the Toronto mayoral candidate says they don’t include building an outdoor adventure park and mega spa.

At a campaign announcement on Thursday, the former councillor pitched moving the Ontario Science Centre, currently located at Eglinton Avenue and Don Mills Road, to the waterfront space that has been decommissioned since 2012.

“This is an idea that has been around for quite a few years,” Bailao said. “Spending $500 million to finance a private spa is not a priority for Toronto right now. The priority is about fixing services, it’s about building houses, it’s to make life easier and more affordable for Torontonians.”

Bailao said her plan would produce 5,000 new homes, including 1,500 affordable homes, at the former science centre site if she’s elected in June.

But, she’ll face an uphill battle in convincing the Ontario government to scrap their ambitious redevelopment plans, which include 65,000-square metres of private entertainment, water recreation, and wellness facility space.

Ontario submitted its development application for Ontario Place in November 2022, saying it would include 12 acres of accessible public space as well as a family-friendly attraction.

Among the three private sector partners chosen by the province are Austrian resort developer Therme, Quebec outdoor recreation firm Écorécréo (which has reportedly withdrawn), and U.S.-based concert promoter Live Nation, which already operates Budweiser Stage in Ontario Place.

The government previously said it expects the partners to contribute a total of $500 million to its construction, leaving the rest to taxpayers.

Once shovels are in the ground, Therme says construction should be done in 24 months.

However, a recent analysis by Toronto city planners found some issues with the proposed redevelopment, including a five-level underground parking garage and an entrance building that is so large it "overwhelms the public realm."

Additionally, the status report suggests the current location of that building “prioritizes private uses” and acts as a barrier to non-paying members of the public who wish to access the waterfront.

Instead, Bailao says her plan will return the provincially-owned space to the public and reimagine the site.

“I think many families have great memories here, that’s why I think the Ontario Science Centre is such a great opportunity to be relocated here where families can access the space where we can even bring our innovation and tech sectors here to build a state-of-the-art science and technology centre here on the site and revitalize this space,” she told CP24 in an interview.

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma responded to Bailao’s announcement saying, "Since 2019, our government has been working with the Ontario Science Centre to explore including science-related tourism and education programming as part of our vision to bring Ontario Place back to life. While that work is ongoing, we’re glad that Ms. Bailao agrees and look forward to the support of all mayor candidates as we redevelop this important provincial asset.”

Mayoral candidate Josh Matlow is expected to unveil his pitch for Ontario Place later this morning.

BRADFORD PROMISES TO BREAK UP GRIDLOCK

Also on the campaign trail on Thursday, mayoral hopeful Brad Bradford pitched his solution to traffic in the city.

His plan includes appointing a so-called “congestion relief commissioner,” which he said will break up traffic by better coordinating construction projects in the city and identifying key intersections for design changes.

“Traffic bottlenecks are clogging our streets,” Bradford said in a news release. “Political gridlock has led to traffic gridlock. I will act quickly as mayor to help Torontonians get where they need to go, faster.”

As well, he said he would deploy 200 parking enforcement officers to Toronto’s busiest intersections during rush hours to keep cars moving, which he said is a “proven and effective way” reduce traffic.