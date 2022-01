The Ford government is considering introducing tougher COVID-19 restrictions as Ontario continues to see record-breaking daily new cases.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet are meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss possible measures to preserve hospital capacity and keep schools open amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Among the measures being considered include banning indoor dining, lowering indoor (from 10 people to 5) and outdoor gathering limits, and decreasing capacity for essential retail to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for non-essential retail, sources said.

The government, sources said, is also considering putting limits on gyms and personal care services as well as banquet halls and weddings.

In addition, the province is looking into cancelling ticketed events.

If the measures are approved, the province is planning to implement these measures for at least three weeks before reassessing the situation, sources said.

The cabinet meeting is being held the same day as Ontario reported more than 16,000 new cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the province set a record for the number of new daily infections with more than 18,000.

Officials have advised that due to testing limitations, the numbers are an underestimate.

- With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D’Mello