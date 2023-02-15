

The Canadian Press





Members of the Bangladeshi community are mourning the deaths of three international students killed in a highway crash in west Toronto this week.

Police say a car travelling at extremely high speeds on Highway 427 flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch, and then hit another concrete wall before it burst into flames late Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were pulled from the car.

A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who were sitting in the back seats were pronounced dead on the highway and a 20-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat died after being taken to hospital – police say the driver remains in critical condition.

Nazia Hossain, the vice-president of the National Bangladeshi-Canadian Council, says the 21-year-old driver of the car is the son of a popular musician in Bangladesh.

Hossein said the students' death are a huge loss and her organization is mourning with their families.