A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery in Chinatown.

The hold-up happened just before 1 p.m. Monday at a Bank of Montreal at 291 Spadina Ave., just north of Dundas Street West.

A note posted on a window at the branch said it is closed "due to emergency." Custmers are being advised to visit an alternative location at Dundas Street West and University Avenue.

According to Toronto police, a man armed with a knife jumped the counter.

A worker was then stabbed multiple times, they said in a tweet.

Toronto paramedics rushed the victim to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing red shoes, dark blue jeans, a dark coat with white stripes/collar, a red hoodie, a white mask, and a yellow toque, and carrying a black backpack.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information should call Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.