Bank of Canada announces interest rates will remain steady at 1.25 per cent
The Bank of Canada stuck with its trend-setting interest rate Wednesday -- but it offered fresh, yet cautious, warnings to Canadians that increases are likely on the way.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:20AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada says it will hold its key interest rate steady at 1.25 per cent. Most economists expected the central bank to retain its key rate at the level it has been since the last quarter-point increase in January.