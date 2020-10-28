Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate on hold
OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent.
The central bank made the decision as it says the country's economy won't fully recover what was lost to COVID-19 until 2022, with the road to there dependent on the path of the pandemic.
