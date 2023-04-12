The Bank of Canada announced a stable interest rate on Wednesday morning, keeping their key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent, the bank rate at 4.75 per cent and the deposit rate at 4.5 per cent.

The Bank’s policy of quantitative tightening will also continue.

Demand continues to exceed supply in Canada, where recent economic growth has been stronger than originally projected in January.

Demand is expected to lessen this year, with experts anticipating a weak GDP before a gradual turnaround next year. The Bank of Canada projects 1.4 per cent growth in Canada’s economy this year, 1.3 per cent in 2024 and 2.5 per cent in 2025.

Inflation eased to just over 5 per cent in February, and is expected to ease to 3 per cent by the middle of this year, before falling to the final 2 per cent target by the end of 2024.

The next scheduled Bank of Canada announcement will take place on June 7.