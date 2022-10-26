Bank of Canada raises interest rate by half percentage point
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 26, 2022 5:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 26, 2022 10:27AM EDT
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, bringing it to 3.75 per cent.
With the latest increase being the sixth consecutive rate hike this year, the central bank says it expects interest rates will have to rise further to clamp down on decades-high inflation.
More coming.