

Chris Lewis, Special to CP24.com





The police pursuit of a robbery suspect in Durham Region last week that culminated in a horrific fatal crash on Highway 401 has understandably reignited the public debate regarding police chases. Some would suggest police should never pursue, which is ridiculous in my view. Others feel the legislation and policy should be more restrictive. Again, I disagree.

When I started policing in the 1970s we didn’t even have to report pursuits we undertook. No regulations existed as to ‘why’ and the required considerations were briefly spoken to at the Ontario Police College among the numerous laws and procedures that were thrown at us.

When we got out on the road we were young, full of adrenaline and didn’t think rationally in all instances. Although well-intended, our often-misguided zeal to ‘get the bad guy’ overruled any rational thought. Unless the pursuits ended ugly we were not likely to tell anyone but our buddies that they even happened.

I don’t recall what our policy was then – if any, nor would the radio operators of the day. We didn’t always have a supervisor on duty to take control either.

With the benefit of hindsight, when I recall some of the unnecessary chases I was involved in myself over the years to follow, my knees tremble. Although I always felt I was doing the right thing at the time it was nothing but sheer luck that prevented me from making real bad history, therefore changing my life and more importantly the lives of others.

As a result of a number of police pursuits that ended up in death or injury the world has changed since then and justifiably so. Legislation, policing standards, policy, mitigating techniques and equipment have come a long way. The increased availability of police helicopters also helps but like in the Durham case, they are seldom in position to assist. And when they are, officers still have to follow the suspects who know the police are behind them and that a chopper is overhead. How many horrific crashes during chases have we seen televised as a result of U.S. helicopter camera footage?

The Ontario Regulation regarding pursuits has two main components that officers must consider, including determining whether “the immediate need to apprehend an individual in the fleeing motor vehicle…outweighs the risk to public safety that may result from the pursuit.”

Officers are also expected to “continually reassess” the situation “and discontinue the pursuit when the risk to public safety that may result from the pursuit outweighs the risk to public safety that may result if an individual in the fleeing motor vehicle is not immediately apprehended.”

Officers have to make split-second judgement calls based on a variety of factors, like traffic volume, road and weather conditions, the seriousness of the offence and the driving of the person being pursued. Then on an ongoing basis the officers have to make further split-second decisions to continue, terminate or take action to stop the fleeing vehicle through physical contact, rolling roadblocks or some sort of tire deflation device. None of that is easy and officers have been killed trying their best to perform a number of those actions.

On a nice night on a dry highway in remote Ontario where there is little to no traffic and the identify of the driver and the licence plate are unknown, the decision to continue a chase is much easier. They are lower risk. Then conversely, mid-day on a city street that is busy with pedestrians and traffic, for a minor offence, and a known offender and plate, officers are more inclined to abandon the pursuit more quickly. These and hundreds of other potential chase scenarios are faced by police across Canada every day.

I have no doubt that when this pursuit began, the DRPS officers felt that it was vital to at least try to apprehend the suspect(s) that had allegedly brandished a knife during the LCBO robbery. I’m sure they started the chase with the best of intentions. It may well have ended – like most do, with no one injured and within a few blocks. But it didn’t. It continued with several police cars involved through Durham Region and eventually onto Highway 401 headed in the opposite direction of traffic.

The regulations also outline that the communications centre supervisor and other on duty supervisors can order a pursuit terminated if they feel the risk to public safety is too great. Ontario police services are obligated to have policy in place that align with the regulation and they do.

In my opinion and based only on the reported facts to date, the officers should not have pursued a suspect who did a low-level robbery with a knife, with no injuries, into busy oncoming highway traffic. Officer adrenaline and the need to get a criminal off the streets simply cannot justify the potential for death and injury to innocent people, which sadly did occur. The officers made a split-second judgement call that I’m sure they’d give anything to take back. But does that mean that the policy or legislation is lacking? I don’t believe it is.

The only other option is to totally prohibit police pursuits in any situation. There could be so much more happening than the officer knows when someone flees. Serious crimes not yet reported; loads of deadly drugs; guns; wanted criminals; stolen vehicles and even kidnapped persons in the vehicle, have all been the impetus for feeling police. If every suspect that runs from police is allowed to escape without any effort to capture them, it’s obvious how all such events will go. Why have police at all?

Whatever role some DRPS officers may have played in this tragedy – which will be established through independent due process - we cannot forget that an alleged criminal started all of this by robbing a store and endangering countless innocent people as he raced along a busy highway into oncoming traffic. Even if the officers had not continued the pursuit onto the highway, this may well have ended in tragedy regardless.

Let’s allow the investigative oversight process to unfold and let the cards fall from there. Jumping to a complete ban on pursuits is not the answer.

Chris Lewis served as Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police from 2010 until he retired in 2014. He can be seen regularly on CTV and CP24 giving his opinion as a public safety analyst.