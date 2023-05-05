Firefighters are on scene at a structure fire in New Tecumseth, Ont., a small town north of the GTA.

The structure in question appears to be a barn. It appears the building has been gutted and that the fire is no longer actively burning.

OPP said on Twitter that there have been no injuries.

Members of #NottyOPP and fire are on scene at a barn fire. Thankfully, no injuries. Road closure on 15th sideroad between the 5th and 6th lines. Heavy police presence. Expect delays. ^kv pic.twitter.com/4pID5y8iTM — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 5, 2023

It is not yet known if any animals were in the barn when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story.