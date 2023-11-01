Ontario Provincial Police have been called in to assist the Six Nations Police Services after they say a barricaded person discharged a firearm at officers on Chiefswood Road in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.

In a news release, police said at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP’s Haldimand and Brant County detachment, along with the OPP tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team, and York Regional Police aviation services were called in to help the Six Nations Police Service deal with “an active weapons investigation” on Chiefswood Road, between Fifth and Six Line.

Police confirmed that a barricaded person had fired a gun at officers.

“Residents are being asked to shelter in place and the motoring public is being asked to avoid the area until this incident is brought to a successful resolution,” the news release read.

Police said no injuries have been reported.