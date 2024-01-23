Service along GO Transit’s Barrie line has been interrupted after a train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Vaughan.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning near Langstaff Road, west of Dufferin Street.

The train was initially held south of Rutherfrord GO station, but GO Transit has since announced that service on the line will now be ending at its Maple station.

Customers can take a shuttle bus to continue their trip northbound to Aurora station, GO said in a post on X.

The Union Station 11:54 - Aurora GO 12:44 train will end at Maple GO due to a collision with a car on the tracks. Customers can take a GO shuttle bus to continue northbound to Aurora GO. Buses will board from the bus loop east of the Maple GO station building. Update to follow. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 23, 2024

It is not known at this point if anyone has been injured in the collision.

More to come. This is a developing story.