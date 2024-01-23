Service along GO Transit’s Barrie line has resumed after the drivers of a train and a transport truck collided on the tracks in Vaughan.

The crash happened on Tuesday around the noon hour at Langstaff Road and Connie Crescent, which is between Dufferin and Keele streets.

The GO train involved in the collision was initially held south of Rutherfrord GO station, but GO Transit later announced that service on the line would be ending at Maple station. Customers were advised that they could take a shuttle bus to continue their trip northbound to Aurora station, GO said in a post on X.

The earlier collision on the tracks south of Rutherford has been cleared. Your regular train service has resumed, with minimal delays. We appreciate your patience as we keep you moving safely for your evening commute. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 23, 2024

No injuries were reported and it is not known at this point if any charges will be laid.