The Ontario government is invoking its so-called “emergency brake” and placing both the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit under the grey lockdown category in its tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

The move means that the vast majority of non-essential businesses in both Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay will have to close as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Social gatherings will also be prohibited, except among members of the same household.

Retail establishments are still permitted to operate but are limited to 25 per cent capacity unless they predominantly sell groceries, in which case they can have 50 per cent of their regular capacity.

The additional restrictions come amid a recent rise in cases in both health units.

Thunder Bay’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled since this time last week to 38.8. Meanwhile, in Simcoe-Muskoka the rolling seven-day average of new cases is up 40 per cent from this time last week and now stands at 43.

The Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit is also reporting a total of 184 cases confirmed of the B.1.1.7, accounting for more than a third of all confirmed cases involving a variant of concern across Ontario.

"Quickly implementing stronger measures to interrupt transmission of COVID-19 is a key component of the government's plan to safely and gradually return public health regions to the framework," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said in a press release issued late Friday afternoon. "Due to data and local context and conditions in the Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay Districts, it was necessary to tighten public health measures in these regions to ensure the health and safety of the region at large and stop the spread of the virus."

Both the Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay health units were placed in the red zone in the province’s framework back on Feb. 12 following the lifting of the stay-at-home order.

But in recent days the indicators in both regions worsened.

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health Charles Gardner said earlier this week that he was "very seriously considering" asking the province to place the region in lockdown due to a concerning spike in cases, which included a doubling of cases in Barrie.

“Our trajectory overall is not headed in the right direction,” he warned.

A total of nine regions will move to different levels in the province’s tiered framework on Monday but Simcoe-Muskoka and Thunder Bay are the only health units being placed in more restrictive categories.

Niagara Region will move from the grey lockdown zone to the red zone while Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London and Southwestern Public Health will all be placed in the less restrictive orange category.

The Ford government is also moving the Haldimand-Norfolk and Huron Perth public health units from orange to yellow and the Grey Bruce public health unit from yellow to green.