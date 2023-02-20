A 47-year-old man is dead following an early morning confrontation between a group of people in downtown Barrie.

The incident happened on Monday just before 8:20 a.m. on Collier Street, just west of Bayfield Street.

Barrie police said after the exchange, the victim, who was critically injured, made his way to a business on Dunlop Street East business where he collapsed.

Simcoe County paramedics were called to the scene and provided medical attention before transporting the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s body has now been taken to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) where an autopsy will be done.

At this time, police have not made any arrests, however they said they do not believe there are any threats to public safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or anyone with dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Barrie police or Crime Stoppers.