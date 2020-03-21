A patient at Baycrest hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the hospital said a respiratory outbreak was declared on March 13 after some patients became sick with respiratory symptoms.

All patients with influenza-like symptoms were tested for the virus, the hospital said. On Saturday, it received confirmation that one patient has the virus.

“Baycrest is actively working with TPH (Toronto Public Health) and our lab partners to investigate this matter, prevent further spread to others, and to ensure the strictest outbreak control protocols are in place,” a statement from the hospital reads.The hospital said no staff, residents, or other patients have been affected at this time. A system has been activated to ensure that the hospital is equipped to respond to future cases.

“We want to assure you that Baycrest is following all proper isolation precautions and taking all the steps we can to keep everyone safe,” the hospital said. “We will continue to limit access to Baycrest healthcare and residential facilities to essential staff and essential visitors, the latter as defined by our Ontario public health authorities.”

As of Saturday, there are 377 COVID-19 cases in Ontario.