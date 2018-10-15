

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Repairs on a second broken water main on Bayview Avenue has forced crews to extend the closure of the Bayview Extension.

Initially crews said they believed Bayview Avenue would reopen between River Street and Labatt Avenue for rush hour on Monday but it was later confirmed that the roadway would remain closed.

The city said that the while the first problem has been fixed, a second break occurred.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least Tuesday.