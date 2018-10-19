

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





The British Columbia man accused of skinny-dipping in a shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is due back in court on Friday morning.

Police allege the 37-year-old stripped naked and jumped into a tank at the downtown tourist attraction last week. He swam underwater and paddled around the tank for several minutes before security coaxed him out.

Video taken by shocked customers shows the man doing a backflip off the ledge of the Dangerous Lagoon tank before climbing out.

He left the aquarium before officers arrived.

That same day, police allege the same man attacked a 34-year-old having a cigarette outside another tourist attraction – this time the Medieval Times at Exhibition Place – after being escorted out of the building by security for unruly behaviour.

Police described the assault as “random.”

The suspect, identified as David Weaver, of Nelson, B.C., was eventually apprehended by Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. after police recognized and stopped his vehicle.

Weaver was subsequently charged with assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

He was transported by police to Toronto earlier this week, where he appeared in court at Old City Hall for a bail hearing on Thursday morning.

Wearing a red-and-black striped hoodie and grey track pants, he stood “expressionless” in the prisoner’s box, according to a CP24 reporter inside the courtroom.

The hearing was ultimately adjourned to Friday.

He is due to appear in court at 10 a.m.

His lawyer, Blair Drummie, is expected to speak with media after the hearing.