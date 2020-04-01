

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s top doctor says that residents will likely have to remain at home and only venture outside “for the most essential of needs” for the next 12 weeks amid a surging number of cases of COVID-19 locally that has placed the city on an alarming trajectory.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comment on Wednesday as she issued sweeping new recommendations to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

She said that she is recommending “in the strongest possible terms” that all Torontonians remain in their homes, except for medical appointments, to shop for groceries no more than once a week or to walk their dogs or get exercise.

She said that she is also using her powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to order all individuals with COVID-19 as well as their close contacts to remain home for 14 days

“It is my belief that these measures need to be in place for up to 12 weeks. But I would tell you that how long these measures need to be in place and how successful we are in terms of controlling the virus spread is entirely in our hands,” she said. “The more we are able to put these measures into place and the more we are able as a community to adhere to these recommendations the shorter will be the duration of these measures and the more effective we will be at reducing the loss if lives in our community.”

De Villa said that there have been 628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city as of yesterday and 165 probable cases. She said that those numbers are up more than 500 per cent from just two weeks ago.

“This is not a favourable trajectory and as your medical officer of health I am deeply concerned,” she said. “I realize I depict a very stark picture here. A very stark picture but is one that is honest and true. Given this is our current situation it is my belief that we must absolutely implement stronger measures to avoid the type of results we are seeing in places like New York City.”