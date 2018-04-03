Beach Triangle rollover leaves 1 man injured
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:26AM EDT
One man is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the city’s Beach Triangle neighbourhood.
It happened on Kingston Road, between Columbine Avenue and Dundas Street East, at around 4 a.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Kingston Road was shut down in the area for a few hours on Tuesday morning.