

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in the city’s Beach Triangle neighbourhood.

It happened on Kingston Road, between Columbine Avenue and Dundas Street East, at around 4 a.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kingston Road was shut down in the area for a few hours on Tuesday morning.