

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are urging residents in a Barrie neighbourhood to remain in their homes as they work to apprehend a black bear that has been seen roaming through backyards in the area.

The bear was first seen in an industrial area near Victoria and John streets early Friday morning but it kept moving and a short time later police said that they had it contained in a residential neighbourhood near Brock and Bradford streets and were awaiting the arrival of Ministry of Natural Resources staff.

The bear, however, has continued to move.

In their most recent update shortly after 8 a.m. police said that the animal is now in the Debra Crescent Area, which is about 2.5 kilometres away from where it was first seen.

“Please stay in your home if you live in the area,” police warned on Twitter.

At one point, aerial footage showed the bear roaming a backyard in a residential neighbourhood though it is unclear where it is now.