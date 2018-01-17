

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A second suspect is in police custody in relation to a bank robbery in central Whitby last week where several people inside the bank were sprayed with a noxious substance.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a Scotiabank branch at the corner of Dundas and Brock streets in downtown Whitby at 11:05 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Two male suspects entered the bank and sprayed a noxious substance inside, slightly injuring several people inside.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

Fire crews were called to ventilate the building. Investigators said Wednesday that either pepper spray or bear spray was discharged inside the building during the course of the robbery.

One suspect was located by officers later that same day.

A second suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

He has been identified by police as Nickeem Sparkes, 20, of Mississauga.

He was charged with robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent, administering a noxious thing and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Sparkes was held in custody pending a bail hearing.