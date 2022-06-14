Bear spotted near Ontario school, shelter in place protocol activated
Beaverton Public School is seen in this undated image. (Google Street View)
Published Tuesday, June 14, 2022 10:19AM EDT
An Ontario school is currently in shelter in place protocol after a bear was seen in the area.
It happened Tuesday morning near Beaverton Public School, some 100 kilimetres northeast of Toronto, in Durham Region.
Durham District School Board said in a tweet that authorities are aware of the sighting.
Doors at the school will remain locked until the protocol is lifted, the board said.