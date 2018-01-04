

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An elderly man is dead following a head-on collision in Beaverton on Thursday evening, Durham Regional Police said.

The crash took place in the area of Thorah Side Road and Concession Road 2 before 8 p.m.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

Officers said a man believed to be in his 40s was transported to a Toronto trauma centre via air ambulance following the collision. He is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

While police would not say if weather was a factor in the crash, they did note that there are “winter conditions in the area.”

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.