Beaverton crash leaves elderly man dead: police
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 8:44PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 9:20PM EST
An elderly man is dead following a head-on collision in Beaverton on Thursday evening, Durham Regional Police said.
The crash took place in the area of Thorah Side Road and Concession Road 2 before 8 p.m.
The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.
Officers said a man believed to be in his 40s was transported to a Toronto trauma centre via air ambulance following the collision. He is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
There were no other injuries reported.
While police would not say if weather was a factor in the crash, they did note that there are “winter conditions in the area.”
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.