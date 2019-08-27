Beer Store to open 64 locations across province on Labour Day
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 9:09AM EDT
Last-minute shoppers will now be able to grab a case of beer at select Beer Store locations across the province on Labour Day.
It is the first time the Beer Store has opened stores on the statutory holiday.
Sixty-four locations across Ontario will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, including several locations in Toronto.
All stores will be open province-wide until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.
The following stores will be open on Labour Day:
2153 St Clair Ave W. (Stockyards)
500 Dupont St.
2625a Weston Rd, North York
1530 Albion Rd, Etobicoke
81 Billy Bishop Way, North York
3130 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON
2727 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough
3561 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough
2360 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough
871 Milner Ave, Scarborough