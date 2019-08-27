

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Last-minute shoppers will now be able to grab a case of beer at select Beer Store locations across the province on Labour Day.

It is the first time the Beer Store has opened stores on the statutory holiday.

Sixty-four locations across Ontario will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, including several locations in Toronto.

All stores will be open province-wide until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The following stores will be open on Labour Day:

2153 St Clair Ave W. (Stockyards)

500 Dupont St.

2625a Weston Rd, North York

1530 Albion Rd, Etobicoke

81 Billy Bishop Way, North York

3130 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON

2727 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough

3561 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough

2360 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough

871 Milner Ave, Scarborough