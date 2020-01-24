

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 31-year-old behavioural therapist is facing charges after police allege she assaulted an eight-year-old client at a home in the city’s West Queen West neighbourhood last week.

Police say on Jan. 17 a behavioural therapist was providing services to an eight-year-old boy at a home in the area of Queen Street West and Dufferin Street when she assaulted the child during the session.

Less than a week later, on Jan. 23, the therapist was taken into custody, police say.

The suspect, identified as Toronto resident Amelia Chandra, has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb.21 at Old City Hall.

Police say Chandra was employed at AlphaBee Autism ABA Behavioral Therapy Services in Toronto and offered therapy at homes across Toronto.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.